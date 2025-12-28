Olave secured eight of 11 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday.

The stretch-run chemistry between rookie signal-caller Tyler Shough and Olave continued in fine fashion Sunday, with the latter leading the Saints in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Olave went in for his ninth touchdown catch of the season on a 19-yard grab early in the third quarter, and he eclipsed the century mark through the air for the third time on the campaign. Olave has at least six receptions and 85 receiving yards in three straight games and has already locked in his first 100-catch season ahead of a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.