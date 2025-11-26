Coach Kellen Moore said Olave was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, Olave made an early exit from Wednesday's session, after which Moore revealed the reason. The Saints will post two more injury reports this week before potentially clearing up Olave's status ahead of Sunday's contest at Miami. In four games with rookie QB Tyler Shough under center, Olave has produced a 25-294-1 line on 37 targets.