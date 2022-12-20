Olave was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report due to a hamstring injury.
Aside from sitting out Week 6 with a concussion, Olave has been a modicum of health during his rookie season en route to 63 catches (on 102 targets) for 940 yards and three touchdowns in 13 appearances. Now with a new injury in tow, he'll have two more sessions to get back on the field before the Saints potentially hand him a designation for Saturday's game in Cleveland.
