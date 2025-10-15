Olave was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hip injury.

It's the first report this season of any limitations in practice, likely reflecting a new injury suffered during Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots. Olave's practice participation at the start of Week 7, even in a limited capacity, suggests he's on track to play this Sunday against the Bears. He's accounted for a whopping 32.2 percent of New Orleans' targets this season, but with meager averages of 8.8 yards per catch and 5.3 yards per target. Olave did finally hit on a big play this past Sunday, catching a deep pass for 53 yards on the first snap of the game against New England.