Olave injured his shoulder in the weight room a few weeks ago and has been wearing a no-contact jersey at practice, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's seemingly a minor injury, considering Olave has been a full practice participant while wearing the red, no-contact jersey. He should be fine for the start of training camp in late July, at which point he'll be the clear centerpiece of the Saints' passing game under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.