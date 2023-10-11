Olave was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his listing on the Saints' first practice report of Week 6 prep, Olave had avoided any sort of health concern through five games en route to gathering in 25 of 43 targets for 318 yards and one touchdown. The second-year wide receiver will have two more chances this week to get back to all activity before the team potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's contest at Houston.