Olave didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave is coming off a season-worst 4-46-0 line on six targets in this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but a stout defense and not a health concern was to blame. As Week 6 prep kicks off, his absence on a Wednesday with an illness isn't as worrisome as it could be not long before game day, and he at least has two more chances to practice Thursday and Friday to prove his health ahead of Sunday's contest at the Giants.