Olave (concussion) officially didn't practice Wednesday.
Olave joined his teammates for stretching prior to Wednesday's session before going off to the side, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. On a positive note, Olave at least was on the field, which can't be said for fellow wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Deonte Harty (foot). Olave thus looks to have made some progress in his recovery from the concussion he sustained when his helmet banged the turf at the end of his third-quarter touchdown catch this past Sunday versus the Seahawks, and the rookie first-round pick still has two practices this week to make his presence felt in drills.
