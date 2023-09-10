Olave recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Titans.

Even with both Rasheed Shaheed and Michael Thomas playing a significant role in the offense, Olave turned in a strong start to his sophomore season. His performance was highlighted by a 45-yard catch and run early in the second half when he found a soft spot in the middle of the Titans' secondary on a crossing route. He supplemented that with additional receptions in intermediate areas of the field, helping him top 100 receiving yards -- a feat he accomplished three times as a rookie. Olave should remain a focus of the offense heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.