Olave (concussion) is expected to suit up Sunday versus Detroit, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Olave is officially listed as questionable for Week 13, but he's expected to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol and take the field. Official word on Olave's status will arrive at least 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Saints are already set to be without Rashid Shaheed (thigh), and Michael Thomas (knee) remains on IR, so Olave's availability will be crucial for this passing game.