Olave (illness) is expected to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons after a blood clot was detected in his lung, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave's blood clot was reportedly detected early and is an issue he will be able to have treated without significant concern, but it will evidently cause the standout wide receiver to sit out New Orleans' regular-season finale. If Olave is indeed officially ruled out for Week 18, he will conclude the 2025 campaign with 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns (on 155 targets) across 16 regular-season appearances. Kevin Austin, Mason Tipton (groin), Dante Pettis and practice-squad man Ronnie Bell will lead the Saints' wide receiver corps if Olave is unable to go. Per Underhill, Olave has been discharged from the hospital Thursday morning.