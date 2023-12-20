Saints coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Olave (ankle) will play in Thursday's game at the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Saints listed Olave as a limited participant Tuesday after a walkthrough, hinting at some level of progress after he missed practice last week and was inactive for a 24-6 win over the Giants on Sunday. Allen said Olave will play Thursday night, though the coach didn't specify whether or not the wideout will be listed with a game designation on the final injury report Thursday afternoon.