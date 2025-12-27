Olave (back) is traveling with the Saints to Nashville for Sunday's game against the Titans, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per Underhill, Olave, who was listed as limited in practice Friday and questionable for Sunday's contest, is expected to be a full go against Tennessee. In any case, the wideout's Week 17 status will be confirmed before Sunday's early slate of games, with the Saints kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET.