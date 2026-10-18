Olave (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants, is expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Olave was contained to just one limited session (Friday) during Week 6 prep as he dealt with an illness, but it won't stop him from being available Sunday. His status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming he's active, he'll be looking to build upon the 39-537-1 line on 54 targets that he's accrued through the first five contests of the campaign.