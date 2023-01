Olave (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Olave sat out Week 16 due to a hamstring injury but has since managed to return to practice as a limited participant, and it looks like the Saints expect him to be back on the field Sunday. The rookie first-round pick's status will be made official prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.