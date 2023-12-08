Olave (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The revelation that Olave has the flu cast some doubt upon his availability, and while he's listed as questionable after missing back-to-back practices, he apparently felt decent enough Friday afternoon to meet with the Saints' medical staff. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the situation all the same, with national reporters like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport likely to provide additional updates over the weekend.