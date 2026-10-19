Olave caught four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

While he didn't see his usual volume on an afternoon in which Tyler Shough threw for only 144 yards, Olave was on the other end of one of the QB's three scores, hauling in an 18-yard TD early in the fourth quarter that proved to be crucial after the Giants staged a late, but unsuccessful, rally. Olave got double-digit targets in each of the first four games of the season, but over the last two contests he's been targeted just 13 times, posting an 8-89-1 line. He'll look to regain some steam in Paris for a Week 7 matchup against the Steelers.