Olave caught six of eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Olave scored from eight yards out to tie the score at a touchdown apiece in the first quarter. In addition to catching his second touchdown of 2023, Olave finished with team-high totals in targets, catches and receiving yards while teammate Michael Thomas went without a catch on just one target. Heading into a Week 10 road game in Minnesota, Olave has caught 50 of 85 targets for 563 yards and two touchdowns, putting the 2022 first-round draft pick on pace for a second consecutive 1,000-yard season.