Olave tallied four receptions on five targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 20-10 victory versus Philadelphia.
Olave played 61 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps in his first game back from a hamstring injury. The rookie first-rounder didn't appear limited by this issue while catching all three of his targets for 31 yards on New Orleans' opening drive, but his opportunities dwindled as the Saints' offense shifted to a ball-control game script during the second half. Olave finished third on the team in targets behind tight end Juwan Johnson's seven and fellow rookie wideout Rashid Shaheed's six. Olave has topped more than six targets just once since Week 9, a stretch during which Andy Dalton has attempted fewer than 30 passes in every game.