Olave (concussion) is participating in OTAs without restrictions and took reps returning punts Thursday, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Olave hasn't been tasked with fielding punt or kick returns once since joining the league in 2022, so Thursday's special-teams reps likely don't forebode any actual upcoming usage in the return game. It's simply encouraging to note that the fourth-year pro looks completely healthy at spring practices, as Matthew Paras of NOLA.com reports, and that he's been available to assist with New Orleans' three-way quarterback competition in the wake of Derek Carr (shoulder) retiring. Olave has some experience with both Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener (oblique), the latter of whom could be out until training camp, but rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough is an entirely new name in the mix. The Saints exercised Olave's fifth-year option in April, so his rookie deal with the team now runs through 2026.