Olave (concussion) has no restrictions to begin training camp and will be a full participant, Erin Summers of the Saints' official website reports.

Olave participated in the offseason program, so this was the expected news entering training camp. Nonetheless, it's noteworthy considering Olave's history of concussions. Olave was able to play in just eight regular-season games last season, and he's now going to be catching passes from someone other than Derek Carr in 2025. The Saints are holding a three-man quarterback competition this summer, with the candidates being second-round rookie Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler and 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener.