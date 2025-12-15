Olave caught six of nine targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Olave recorded a 12-yard touchdown reception with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The ensuing PAT tied the game, and Saints kicker Charlie Smyth tacked on the game-winning 47-yard field goal with two seconds left. Working as New Orleans' clear No. 1 wide receiver, Olave has reached 50 receiving yards or scored a touchdown in all but one game this season. He'll likely maintain a prominent role in Week 16 against the subpar Jets secondary.