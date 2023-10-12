Olave (toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Olave opened Week 6 prep with a limited session due to a toe injury, but his ability to get back to all activity one day later indicates the issue is a minor one. The second-year pro thus will set his sights on Sunday's matchup with a Texans defense that has allowed the sixth-highest catch rate (70.5 percent) but just one touchdown in five games to opposing wide receivers this season.