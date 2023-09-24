Olave notched eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 104 yards during Sunday's 18-17 loss against the Packers.

Olave was the most dynamic offensive player for either team during Sunday's loss. The second-year wideout hauled in four of his five targets in the first half, though he let a would-be seven-yard touchdown pass slide through his arms near the end of the first half. He also caught all but one of his six targets from quarterback Derek Carr, who was forced out with a right shoulder injury sustained on a sack during the third quarter. The veteran underwent X-rays on his right shoulder and was taken to a local area hospital for further evaluation. In his stead, backup quarterback Jameis Winston struggled to spur the Saints' offense during the second half, but he still completed two of three targets to Olave for 32 yards on the team's final offensive series. Olave finished with two more receptions than Michael Thomas, and these two were targeted on 20 of the 34 total passing attempts between Carr and Winston. Olave should remain the primary receiver for New Orleans moving forward, though his production could take a hit if Carr misses time moving forward.