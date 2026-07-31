Saints' Chris Olave: Handles team-drills during ramp-up

Olave took part in the first session of 11-on-11 team drills during Friday's training camp practice, Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports.

Olave inked a four-year extension worth up to $132 million with the Saints on Thursday, providing sufficient motivation for the 2022 first-rounder to get in his first full-team reps of training camp. Treatment related to a blood clot kept Olave from taking part in team drills during spring activities, but barring the fact that he's now being ramped up, the star wideout seems to be fully healthy in advance of the 2026 regular season. Olave will look to build on the career year he logged in 2025 as he now heads into Year 2 with quarterback Tyler Shough under center.