Olave caught five of six targets for 102 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Rams.

Olave led the Saints in receptions and receiving yards with the team's pass-catching corps at full strength outside of Deonte Harty (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe), who are both out on IR. After catching his lone target of the first half for 12 yards, the first-round rookie logged three receptions of 14 yards or more in the second half. Olave also reeled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andy Dalton in the third quarter, marking the wideout's longest reception of the season. This game represents a resurgent performance for Dalton and the entire New Orleans' passing offense, though it could be tough replicating these results next week against the 49ers.