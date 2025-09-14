Olave caught six of 10 targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

The fourth-year wideout led the Saints in volume once again while seeing double-digit targets from Spencer Rattler for the second straight game. Olave is still looking for his first TD, and his first breakout performance, of 2025, but his usage in new head coach Kellen Moore's scheme suggests both will come in due time. Olave will take on a Seahawks secondary in Week 3 that has been stingy so far against WRs, but which did give up a TD to DK Metcalf in Week 2.