Olave caught six of 11 targets for 86 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Olave couldn't get on the same page as Derek Carr in the first half, catching only two of seven targets for 11 yards while Michael Thomas hauled in seven of nine targets for 55 yards. The 2022 first-round pick came alive in the second half, sparking the game's first touchdown drive with a one-handed, 42-yard catch. Olave thought he had a touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter, but a replay review revealed that he stepped out of bounds on the seven-yard line before scampering into the end zone. Despite playing second fiddle to Thomas early, Olave ultimately led the team in both targets and receiving yards. Olave will try to score his first touchdown of the season in Week 3 against the Packers.