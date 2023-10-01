Olave brought in one of six targets for four yards in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The speedy wideout was held in check in unprecedented fashion, with both his reception and receiving yardage totals qualifying as career lows. Olave's final line could have looked much different had he been able to come up with a couple of deep shots, but it ultimately was a forgettable day for the second-year wideout and the Saints offense as a whole. Olave's first opportunity to bounce back comes in a Week 5 road matchup against the Patriots, but if Derek Carr's shoulder injury continues to limit his deep passing, the speedy receiver's fantasy value will inevitably take a hit to some degree.