Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Olave wasn't targeted in the first half but came alive in the final two quarters, particularly with Jameis Winston under center. Five of his six catches came on targets from Winston, including long gains of 26, 20 and 17 yards. However, the highlight of Olave's performance came midway through the third quarter when he out-jumped Byron Murphy and tapped his toes in the corner of the end zone to record his third touchdown of the season. His 94 yards also marked his highest total in a game since Week 6.