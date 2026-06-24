Saints' Chris Olave: Hopes for contract before camp

Olave (illness) said he hopes to finalize a contract extension with the Saints before training camp, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Olave indicated that reaching an agreement before camp would help avoid any distractions and "not affect team chemistry." The standout wide receiver has been limited during offseason work while recovering from January treatment for a blood clot, but head coach Kellen Moore has repeatedly expressed confidence in his recovery. Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Olave has recently been cleared, meaning he should be fully ready for the start of training camp. Olave remains the No. 1 target for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and will be joined by rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed) during the 2026 campaign.