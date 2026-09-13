Olave caught 10 of 13 targets for 182 yards in Sunday's 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions.

As expected, Olave was Tyler Shough's top downfield option, but there was plenty of volume to go around as the second-year QB aired it out 56 times as the Saints mounted a big second-half comeback to force OT. Olave was forced to leave the field at one point due to calf cramping, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, but the issue wasn't serious. The fifth-year wideout will continue to marching toward his fourth career 1,000-yard campaign in Week 2 on the road against the Ravens.