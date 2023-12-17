While the Saints plan to see how Olave's ankle feels during pre-game warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that one source indicated there is "doubt" that the wideout will play Sunday against the Giants.

Olave was listed as a non-participant in practice this week and approached the contest officially listed as questionable. At this stage his Week 15 status is cloudy, but fortunately for those considering Olave in fantasy lineups, the Saints kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.