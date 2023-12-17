Olave (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Giants.

Olave was able to play through an illness last Sunday against the Panthers, but an ankle injury kept him off the practice field Wednesday through Friday and left his availability for Week 15 up to a pregame workout, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With the Saints confirming his inactive status Sunday, Olave will miss his first game of the campaign and third outing in his two years as a pro. In Olave's place, New Orleans will roll with Rashid Shaheed, Lynn Bowden, A.T. Perry, Keith Kirkwood and Marquez Callaway at wide receiver.