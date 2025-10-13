Olave caught six of 10 targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots.

The fourth-year wideout nearly produced his first 100-yard performance since Week 8 of last season, but Olave instead had to settle for a season high in receiving yards. He's been Spencer Rattler's favorite downfield option by far, seeing double-digit targets in five of six games to begin the campaign en route to a 39-342-1 line on 63 targets overall. Olave will look to stay productive in Week 7 against the Bears.