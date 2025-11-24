Olave had nine receptions on 13 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Olave stayed hot coming out of the Saints' bye week despite his team finding itself back in the loss column after beating the Panthers in Week 10. The 25-year-old generated a stellar PPR score on the backs of his second-highest target and reception totals of 2025. The Ohio State product continues to display a good rapport with rookie QB Tyler Shough, with the duo producing 17 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown in the three games the latter has started this season. Olave should be treated as a starting-caliber receiver with a high fantasy floor in next Sunday's road tilt against Miami.