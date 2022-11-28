Olave hauled in five of nine targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 13-0 loss to the 49ers.

New Orleans' offense sputtered as a whole, but Olave was able to produce against a tough defense. The standout rookie could have had a bigger game had his quarterback not struggled, as he almost made two circus catches on poorly-thrown balls that would have resulted in an additional 30-plus yards and a touchdown. It was still a productive fantasy line from the 22-year-old, who now boasts a 56/822/3 receiving line through 11 contests. Olave remains the Saints clear No. 1 wideout heading into next Monday's pivotal division matchup against the Saints.