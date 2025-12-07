Olave, who is officially questionable to play Sunday versus Tampa Bay due to a lingering back issue, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olave also dealt with the back issue last week, but he was able to play and log a 4-47-1 receiving line against Miami on Sunday. The veteran wideout posted a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week, and that appears to be enough for him to take the field again this Sunday against the Buccaneers. Despite New Orleans' inconsistent quarterback play throughout the campaign, Olave has tied a career-high mark with five receiving TDs while posting a solid 781 yards on 73 catches through 12 games.