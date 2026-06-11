Saints' Chris Olave: Limited at OTAs after blood clot

Olave (illness) has been limited to individual drills at OTAs after undergoing treatment for a blood clot in January, Matthew Paras of Nola.com reports.

"[Olave] hasn't been able to do the team activities obviously throughout OTAs," said Saints coach Kellen Moore. "The blood clot was related to not participating in team and some of those things." For his part, Olave told reporters that it only took a week to feel normal again when he first got treatment for the blood clot back in January (missing Week 18 in the process). It's apparently a longer process to get clearance for full practice participation, with Olave saying, "I just put my best foot forward, (and am) just trying to do everything right so I can be healthy at the beginning of the year."