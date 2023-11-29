Olave (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

His participation in the first practice of the week suggests Olave has at least some chance to join the small group of players that have suited up the week after entering concussion protocol. He caught seven passes for 114 yards during Sunday's loss to the Falcons before exiting early in the third quarter with a brain injury. The Saints already were playing without WRs Michael Thomas (knee - IR) and Rashid Shaheed (groin), the latter of whom was injured during the second quarter and then missed practice Wednesday. They finished out the game with A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood as the top three WRs.