Olave (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Olave didn't appear to be nursing an injury during this past Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Bears, but the Saints nonetheless cited an ankle issue for his absence from Wednesday's practice. The receiver's ability to get back on the field Thursday as a limited participant offers hope that the injury isn't anything too serious, though he may still need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid carrying a questionable tag into Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.