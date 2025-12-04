Olave (back) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave sat out Wednesday's session after his back injury from last week flared up after Sunday's defeat at Miami, as coach Kellen Moore told Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. One day later, Olave's ability to handle at least individual drills indicates that he's trending positively ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, and Friday's injury report will reveal if he carries a designation into the weekend.