Olave (toe) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave practiced in full last week ahead of Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Texans where the star wideout turned in a 7-96-0 line on 10 targets. On the short week, Olave could be limited ahead of Thursday's game against the Jaguars, but he's expected to be out there for his normal role.

