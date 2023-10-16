Olave (toe) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Olave practiced in full last week ahead of Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Texans where the star wideout turned in a 7-96-0 line on 10 targets. On the short week, Olave could be limited ahead of Thursday's game against the Jaguars, but he's expected to be out there for his normal role.
More News
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Nearly logs 100-yard performance•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Gets back to full participation•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Dealing with toe issue•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Touchdown salvages poor performance•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Held to one catch in loss•
-
Saints' Chris Olave: Goes over 100 yards in loss•