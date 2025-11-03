Olave accrued three receptions (on four targets) for 57 yards during Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Rams.

Olave was not the primary target for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who made his first career start Sunday after replacing previous QB1 Spencer Rattler at the end of the Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay. Instead, No.2 wide receiver Rashid Shaheed led the Saints with nine targets. Olave tied with tight end Juwan Johnson for the team's second-most targets, which represented a season low for the wideout. It didn't help that LA dominated New Orleans in time of possession 43:53-16:07. If the Saints' offense continues to struggle at this rate, Olave could be in store for another low output Week 10 versus division-rival Carolina.