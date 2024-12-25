Olave (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

After the Saints designated Olave for return from injured reserve last week, he managed three limited sessions before the team ruled him out for Monday's game at Green Bay. He wouldn't have had any restrictions if New Orleans had practiced Wednesday, so he appears as if he's closing in his required meeting with an independent neurologist. Olave will need to be activated from IR by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in order for him to have a chance to play Sunday versus the Raiders.