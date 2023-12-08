Olave (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Olave missed practice Thursday and Friday and has been staying away from team headquarters to avoid spreading the flu. Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports that Olave will meet with team doctors Friday evening, at which point the Saints may have a better idea bout his availability of potential limitations for Sunday's game, though they won't necessarily make the information public. Fantasy managers will need to treat the wide receiver as a potential game-time decision ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, and it's possible his workload and/or effectiveness are impacted for the worse even if he's active. It's also not entirely clear who Olave would be catching passes from, as Derek Carr (concussion/shoulder/rib) also is listed as questionable and still needs to clear the final step of concussion protocol in order to play.