Olave (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

After failing to practice in any capacity last week and kicking off this week as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Olave was able to take part in Tuesday's walkthrough, albeit with a cap on his reps. It's the first positive sign for Olave's status since he showed up on the Saints' Week 15 injury report last Wednesday, and he'll have one more chance to prove his health before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Thursday's game at the Rams. Currently, Rashid Shaheed, Lynn Bowden, A.T. Perry and Keith Kirkwood are the healthy wide receivers on New Orleans' active roster.