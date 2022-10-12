Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to the side during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed limited to kick off Week 6 prep, but coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
