Olave caught five of seven targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Raiders.

Olave trailed only tailback Alvin Kamara in all major receiving categories. The rookie has now topped 50 yards through the air in six straight outings, showing impressive consistency despite a fluctuating Saints quarterback position. In Week 9, Olave is slated to make his first Monday night appearance, as New Orleans plays host to Baltimore.