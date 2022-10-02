Olave recorded four receptions on seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

Olave led the Saints receiving corps in targets, receptions and yards in the absence of Michael Thomas (foot). He showed good rapport with Andy Dalton, tallying long receptions that went for 32 and 20 yards. Olave also added a four-yard touchdown reception midway through the second quarter -- the first of his career. Olave has had a strong start to his rookie season and has tallied at least five receptions in three consecutive games. After Sunday's loss, Olave disclosed that he suffered a bone bruise on his leg, but it is not expected to be a serious issue, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.